Meridian Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $539,959.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.40 million and $539,959.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052832 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001725 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002624 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 266.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006862 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,895,537 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

