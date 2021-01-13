Meridian Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $504,103.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $504,103.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00051643 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001680 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 956.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00021359 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002730 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002761 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

LOCK is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,895,537 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

