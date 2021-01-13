Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 12, 2019, it operated 333 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

