Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Acquires $4,590,000.00 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.56.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

