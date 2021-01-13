Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Acquires $4,590,000.00 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.56.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.
