Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Buys 100,000 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 100,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MRSN stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.56. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after acquiring an additional 972,435 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,824,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,861,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.