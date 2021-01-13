Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 5.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.12. 1,944,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,706,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Specifically, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $189,079.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,754 shares of company stock worth $477,453 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,861,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,464 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after purchasing an additional 972,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 776.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 943,365 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.