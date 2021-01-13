Meta (MTA) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Meta token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00003383 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $16.81 million and $6.31 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00027695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00112332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00262480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00063075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00062950 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.57 or 0.91762866 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,459,845 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.