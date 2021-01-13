Meta Price Tops $1.48 on Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Meta token can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00003947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Meta has a total market capitalization of $21.48 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00107276 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00238549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059715 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057788 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,468,932 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

