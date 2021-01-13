Metacoin (MTC) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Metacoin has a total market cap of $95.34 million and $64,312.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metacoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00375460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.64 or 0.04018422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

