Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.36 and last traded at $84.36. Approximately 596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.61.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.