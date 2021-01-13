MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 138.0% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE MMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,935. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter worth $1,127,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 186,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 133,081 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

