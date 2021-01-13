Michael H. Carrel Sells 25,000 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $31,257,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AtriCure stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 259,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,122. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $59.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,476 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 14.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,953,000 after acquiring an additional 223,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

