Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after buying an additional 798,604 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 43,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.8% during the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 31.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 279,584 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,898,000 after buying an additional 66,518 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.51. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.