Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,512 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.0% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 55.1% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 34.5% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.69 and its 200-day moving average is $212.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

