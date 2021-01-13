Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,679 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.0% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Microsoft by 40.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

