MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Short Interest Update

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the December 15th total of 410,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total value of $219,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631 over the last 90 days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in MicroStrategy by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $512.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.34 and a 200-day moving average of $198.61. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $568.66. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4,285.33 and a beta of 1.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

