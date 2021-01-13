Midas Achieves Market Cap of $3.26 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Midas has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas coin can now be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00006836 BTC on popular exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $1,930.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00263802 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00024978 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004239 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 378.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

