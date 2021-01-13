Mike F. Chang Sells 25,434 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CEO Mike F. Chang sold 25,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $729,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mike F. Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Mike F. Chang sold 6,979 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $197,017.17.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,480,854.20.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.67 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 174,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

