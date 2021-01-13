Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Down 86.4% in December

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the December 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,779 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $73,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 327,178 shares of company stock worth $2,227,540 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000.

Shares of HIE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,132. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

