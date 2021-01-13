MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) & BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Head to Head Analysis

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) and MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Wholesale Club and MINISO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.45% 491.83% 7.24% MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BJ’s Wholesale Club and MINISO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club 0 8 15 1 2.71 MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus target price of $43.90, suggesting a potential upside of 16.51%. MINISO Group has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential downside of 16.72%. Given BJ’s Wholesale Club’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BJ’s Wholesale Club is more favorable than MINISO Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BJ’s Wholesale Club and MINISO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club $13.19 billion 0.39 $187.18 million $1.46 25.81 MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BJ’s Wholesale Club has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club beats MINISO Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app. As of May 2, 2020, it operated 218 warehouse clubs and 145 gas stations in 17 states. The company was formerly known as Beacon Holding Inc. and changed its name to BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. in February 2018. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

