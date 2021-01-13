MintCoin Price Down 79.8% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $931,173.27 and $46.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded down 79.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017434 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001268 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

