Minter Network Market Capitalization Reaches $5.40 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $21,608.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00028976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00111444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00261020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00063468 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,497,571,720 coins and its circulating supply is 3,292,362,153 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

