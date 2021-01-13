Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MI.UN. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.70. The firm has a market cap of C$709.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

