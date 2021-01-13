Mirror Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.82 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00004946 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $37.58 million and $3.82 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00112039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00260714 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00064161 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00062811 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,974,824 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

