Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Cap Hits $3.09 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for $23.85 or 0.00068982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $84,124.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00112039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00259822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00064161 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00062811 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 129,596 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

