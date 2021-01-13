Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Hits $13.73 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $12,000.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for approximately $13.73 or 0.00039707 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00112039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00260714 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00064161 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00062811 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 182,207 tokens. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

