Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Up 9.2% This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $36.68 or 0.00102013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $36,426.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00028580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00110147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00250221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062724 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 84,444 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.