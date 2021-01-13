Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the December 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,525,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mitesco stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Wednesday. 5,785,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

Get Mitesco alerts:

About Mitesco

Mitesco Inc focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco Inc in April 2020.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.