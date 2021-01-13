Mitesh Dhruv Sells 10,410 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.97, for a total value of $4,038,767.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,485,013.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mitesh Dhruv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,198 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $3,940,685.88.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $405.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in RingCentral by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

