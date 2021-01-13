Mixin Price Reaches $180.27 on Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $95.44 million and $1.26 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $180.27 or 0.00483287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,425 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

