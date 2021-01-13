Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells $320,375.74 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MODN opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth $395,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Model N by 1,705.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 411,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,977,000 after buying an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Model N in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

