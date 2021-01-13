Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.33. 562,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 889,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $444.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 4.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.