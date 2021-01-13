Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,079,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,520,000 after purchasing an additional 280,508 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,822,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,071,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after buying an additional 441,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after buying an additional 1,102,297 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

