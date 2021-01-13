Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Momo alerts:

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.50. Momo has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Momo by 682.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 390.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.