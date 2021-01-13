MonaCoin Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00004313 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $98.91 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,891.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.79 or 0.03088946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.26 or 0.00399120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.16 or 0.01361803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.53 or 0.00591905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00474813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.00334431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00021098 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.