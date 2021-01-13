Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mondelez International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 112.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 734,559 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

MDLZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,257,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,213. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

