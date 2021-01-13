Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.33. Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 312,478 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$111.03 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

About Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Golden Highway project covering an area of 618 square kilometers located in northeast Ontario. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 967 single and 326 boundary cell claims for a total area of approximately 61,760 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

