MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $791,260.67 and $2,770.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00017401 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000973 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001398 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013366 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 797.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 211,227,532 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

