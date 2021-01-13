Monetha (MTH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $170,985.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Monetha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $170,985.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00382178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00040481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.83 or 0.04147110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013070 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

