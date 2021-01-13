MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for 2.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,326,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,691. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,808 shares of company stock worth $53,219,887 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.83.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.