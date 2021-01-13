MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $465.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.71.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $5.05 on Wednesday, reaching $375.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,691. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $399.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,808 shares of company stock worth $53,219,887 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after buying an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,254,000 after buying an additional 79,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $64,326,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

