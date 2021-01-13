Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Trading Down 5.3%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 4,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 34,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter.

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

