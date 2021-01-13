Monocle Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNCL) Trading 4.3% Higher

Monocle Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MNCL) traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49. 91,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 118,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.14.

Monocle Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Monocle Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monocle Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Monocle Acquisition by 165.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,702,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,301 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its stake in Monocle Acquisition by 74.6% in the third quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Monocle Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monocle Acquisition

Monocle Acquisition Corporation does not significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the aerospace and defense, industrial, and technology and telecommunication sectors.

