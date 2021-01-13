Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.31. 21,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 28,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $72.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

