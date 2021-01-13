Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.46 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L)’s previous dividend of $1.31. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 137 ($1.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,002. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.02. The firm has a market cap of £229.31 million and a PE ratio of 31.41. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 38.84, a current ratio of 38.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.
