Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.46 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L)’s previous dividend of $1.31. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 137 ($1.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,002. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.02. The firm has a market cap of £229.31 million and a PE ratio of 31.41. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 38.84, a current ratio of 38.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) alerts:

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L)

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.