More Coin (MORE) Trading Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $44,979.66 and approximately $291.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00379392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.39 or 0.04017139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

MORE is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

