Morgan Stanley Acquires 178,869 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 221.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $451.04 million, a PE ratio of -995.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

