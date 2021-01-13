Morgan Stanley Acquires 2,324 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $152.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $152.16.

