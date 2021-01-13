Morgan Stanley Acquires 37,219 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 37,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

