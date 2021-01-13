Morgan Stanley Acquires 5,828 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Newtek Business Services worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $421.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.28. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.69%.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

